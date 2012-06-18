Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Lemelson-MIT Prize To Stephen Quake

by Linda Wang
June 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Stephen Quake
[+]Enlarge
Credit: George Nikitin
Stephen Quake
Credit: George Nikitin

Stephen Quake, a professor of bioengineering and applied physics at Stanford University and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, is the winner of this year’s $500,000 Lemelson-MIT Prize, which honors midcareer scientists whose inventions are making a broad impact on society.

Quake is being recognized for his contributions to drug discovery, genome analysis, and personalized medicine. His invention of microfluidic large-scale integration (LSI) technology, for example, has enabled automation of biology at the nanoliter scale.

The technology—inspired by the integrated circuit—combines thousands of miniature pumps, pipes, chambers, and valves on a microchip. Quake’s group was the first to use microfluidics technology in the determination of protein structure through X-ray crystallography. He cofounded Fluidigm in 1999 to commercialize LSI technology.

Quake is also a pioneer in genome sequencing. His achievements include the development of a noninvasive prenatal test for Down syndrome and other chromosomal abnormalities.

The Lemelson-MIT program also administers the $100,000 Lemelson-MIT Award for Sustainability and the $30,000 Lemelson-MIT Student Prize. The program is funded by the Lemelson Foundation, which was established in 1993 by the late inventor Jerome H. Lemelson and his wife, Dorothy.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2013 Lemelson-MIT Prize. For more information, visit web.mit.edu/invent/a-prize.html.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willard Gibbs Medal to Jennifer A. Doudna
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Young Innovator Award to Dan Huh
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New NAS Prize To Chad Mirkin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE