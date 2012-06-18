Missing Resource: Water

Elsevier Science & Technology Books is in the process of identifying selected unavailable or out-of-print books, published before 1996, with the goal of making available as many as possible in electronic and/or print formats.
Authors or editors whose books were published by Elsevier (and its imprints including Academic Press, North Holland, and Pergamon) before 1996, but whose books are currently out of print or unavailable, are encouraged to e-mail bookrights@elsevier.com with the following details: name (or estate name), current mailing address, and title(s) of their Elsevier-published books.
David Schooley forgot something in his letter (C&EN, May 14, page 2) on obtaining biofuels from algae in the Nevada desert: water.
By Kenneth J. Harris
Henderson, Nev
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter