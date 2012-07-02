Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Video On Chemists With Disabilities Wins Award

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ROLE MODEL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adam Dylewski
CWD Chair Karl S. Booksh was featured in the video.
Photo of Karl S. Booksh, chair of the ACS Chemists with Disabilities (CWD) Committee.
Credit: Adam Dylewski
CWD Chair Karl S. Booksh was featured in the video.

An American Chemical Society video entitled “Chemists with Disabilities: We All Can” is one of three winning entries in a competition sponsored by the Campaign for Disability Employment (CDE), a collaborative of leading disability and business organizations that is funded by the Department of Labor.

Entries were intended to show the diversity of skills offered by people with disabilities, highlight their positive contributions to employers, and challenge misconceptions about disability and employment.

The ACS video “shares the value and talent that chemists with disabilities bring to the workplace and communicates that chemists with disabilities are an underutilized resource,” according to CDE.

It also “demonstrates ACS’s leadership on the issue of disability employment and the benefits of fostering a work culture welcoming of the talents of all individuals,” the Department of Labor notes.

The video was produced by Adam Dylewski of ACS Digital Services, a unit within the Office of Public Affairs, and by the society’s Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD). CDE will use the video to support its national effort to increase the employment of people with disabilities.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Making chemistry accessible to all, our ongoing commitment, and how you can contribute
ACS 2024 strategic plan updates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Celebrating younger chemists: 50 years of fostering leadership and professional development

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE