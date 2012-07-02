Video On Chemists With Disabilities Wins Award

An American Chemical Society video entitled “Chemists with Disabilities: We All Can” is one of three winning entries in a competition sponsored by the Campaign for Disability Employment (CDE), a collaborative of leading disability and business organizations that is funded by the Department of Labor.
Entries were intended to show the diversity of skills offered by people with disabilities, highlight their positive contributions to employers, and challenge misconceptions about disability and employment.
The ACS video “shares the value and talent that chemists with disabilities bring to the workplace and communicates that chemists with disabilities are an underutilized resource,” according to CDE.
It also “demonstrates ACS’s leadership on the issue of disability employment and the benefits of fostering a work culture welcoming of the talents of all individuals,” the Department of Labor notes.
The video was produced by Adam Dylewski of ACS Digital Services, a unit within the Office of Public Affairs, and by the society’s Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD). CDE will use the video to support its national effort to increase the employment of people with disabilities.
