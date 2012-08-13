Advertisement

Environment

ACS Members Receive Presidential Honors

by Linda Wang
August 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 33
Fourteen American Chemical Society members are among the 96 researchers chosen by President Barack Obama to receive the annual Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists & Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on scientists and engineers in the early stages of their independent research careers.

The awards were established by President Bill Clinton in 1996 and are coordinated by the Office of Science & Technology Policy within the Executive Office of the President.

The ACS member recipients are Alejandro L. Briseno of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Lee R. Cambrea of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in Ridgecrest, Calif.; Jeffrey R. Capadona of Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Cleveland; Baratunde A. Cola of Georgia Institute of Technology; Joshua S. Figueroa of the University of California, San Diego; Heileen Hsu-Kim of Duke University; Thomas F. Jaramillo of Stanford University; John R. Kitchin of Carnegie Mellon University; Wen Li of Wayne State University; Amy L. Prieto of Colorado State University; Joseph E. Subotnik of the University of Pennsylvania; C. Shad Thaxton of Northwestern University; Rebecca Washenfelder of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration; and Heather Whitley of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

