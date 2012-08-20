ACS 2013 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2013. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2013. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 9, 2013, in conjunction with the 245th ACS National Meeting in New Orleans.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Pearson Education, Mary B. Nakhleh, Purdue University.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Hari B. Sunkara, DuPont.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by ACS, H. Bernhard Schlegel, Wayne State University.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and the ACS Publications Division, Donald R. Blake, University of California, Irvine.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Timothy M. Swager, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Creative Research & Applications of Iodine Chemistry sponsored by SQM S.A., Nancy S. Goroff, State University of New York, Stony Brook.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by Honeywell, Iwao Ojima, State University of New York, Stony Brook.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Erick Moran Carreira, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Peter C. Ford, University of California, Santa Barbara.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, George H. Fisher, Barry University.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Heather C. Allen, Ohio State University.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Nancy S. Mills, Trinity University.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, DustinCaldwell, April J. Carman, Glen E. Fryxell, Kenneth G. Rappé, and Thomas S. Zemanian, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Isiah M. Warner, Louisiana State University.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Mitchell A. Winnik, University of Toronto.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Sigma-Aldrich/Supelco, Paul R. Haddad, University of Tasmania, Australia.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Steve Granick, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Anne M. Gaffney, Invista.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Daniel L. DuBois, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Gregory L. Hillhouse, University of Chicago.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Craig J. Hawker, University of California, Santa Barbara.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Theodor Agapie, California Institute of Technology.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology sponsored by Waters Corp., Fred E. Regnier, Purdue University.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Younan Xia, Georgia Institute of Technology.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by Dell Inc., Frank H. Stillinger, Princeton University.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by ACS, William H. Breazeale Jr., College of Charleston and Francis Marion University.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc., David A. Evans, Harvard University.

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry and Langmuir,Ulrike Diebold, Vienna University of Technology and Tulane University.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, David E. Cane, Brown University.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Alan D. Palkowitz, Eli Lilly & Co.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, John F. Hartwig, University of California, Berkeley.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by ACS, Stephen Radice, Edward R. Murrow High School, New York City.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Stephen L. Buchwald, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, William R. Dichtel, Cornell University; Makoto Fujita, University of Tokyo; Michael J. Krische, University of Texas, Austin; Donald S. Matteson, Washington State University; Bradley S. Moore, University of California, San Diego; Thomas W. Muir, Princeton University; Jack R. Norton, Columbia University; Sarah E. Reisman, California Institute of Technology; Martin F. Semmelhack, Princeton University; and Shannon S. Stahl, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Martin D. Burke, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Gregory H. Robinson, University of Georgia.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., William E.Moerner, Stanford University.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., David H. Russell, Texas A&M University.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Susan M. Kauzlarich, University of California, Davis.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Shirley O. Corriher, author of “CookWise” and “BakeWise.”

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Kuniaki Tatsuta, Waseda University, Japan.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Bruce E. Maryanoff, Scripps Research Institute, Institute for Hepatitis & Virus Research, and the Pennsylvania Drug Discovery Institute.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Mark D. Ediger, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Dale L. Boger, Scripps Research Institute.

Ipatieff Prize sponsored by the Ipatieff Trust Fund, Melanie S. Sanford, University of Michigan.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Esther S. Takeuchi, State University of New York, Stony Brook.

Nakanishi Prize sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, Arthur G. Palmer III, Columbia University.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Bryan C. Dickinson (student), Harvard University, and Christopher J. Chang (preceptor), University of California, Berkeley.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Ned A. Porter, Vanderbilt University.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Alexis T. Bell, University of California, Berkeley.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award sponsored by ACS, Geraldine L. Richmond, University of Oregon.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Cengage Learning and friends and colleagues of George and Jeanne Pimentel, Conrad L. Stanitski, Franklin & Marshall College.

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, Peter J. Stang, University of Utah.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Richard G. Haire, Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Steven G. Boxer, Stanford University.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., David M. Jonas, University of Colorado, Boulder.