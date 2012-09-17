Congress Moves On Six-Month Budget Extension

Congress is following through on its agreement to pass a six-month budget extension that will keep the government running through late-March 2013. The measure (H.J. Res. 117) would keep nearly all federal agencies, programs, and services funded at their current levels for the first half of fiscal 2013, which starts on Oct. 1. This bill reflects an agreement struck in August between congressional leaders and the White House to avoid the threat of a government shutdown during the run-up to the election (C&EN, Aug. 6, page 8). As C&EN went to press, the House of Representatives was voting on and expected to pass the so-called continuing resolution. The Senate plans to take up the bill this week. The resolution “is a good-faith effort to provide limited, yet fair and adequate funding for government programs and services until March 27, or until final Appropriations legislation can be approved,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal D. Rogers (R-Ky.) said when introducing the bill on Sept. 10.