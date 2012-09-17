Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress Moves On Six-Month Budget Extension

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Congress is following through on its agreement to pass a six-month budget extension that will keep the government running through late-March 2013. The measure (H.J. Res. 117) would keep nearly all federal agencies, programs, and services funded at their current levels for the first half of fiscal 2013, which starts on Oct. 1. This bill reflects an agreement struck in August between congressional leaders and the White House to avoid the threat of a government shutdown during the run-up to the election (C&EN, Aug. 6, page 8). As C&EN went to press, the House of Representatives was voting on and expected to pass the so-called continuing resolution. The Senate plans to take up the bill this week. The resolution “is a good-faith effort to provide limited, yet fair and adequate funding for government programs and services until March 27, or until final Appropriations legislation can be approved,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal D. Rogers (R-Ky.) said when introducing the bill on Sept. 10.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress returns as U.S. government shutdown looms
Congress keeps government open for short term
Congress Supports Short-Term Funding Measure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE