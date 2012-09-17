Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Knowles Dies At 95

Research chemist pioneered the field of asymmetric catalysis

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Photo of William S. Knowles
Credit: Newscom

William S. Knowles, 95, a retired senior Monsanto chemist who shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2001 for his pioneering work in asymmetric catalysis, died on June 13 in Chesterfield, Mo., of complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In the late 1960s, Knowles worked to develop a catalyst that could be used to synthesize individual enantiomers of chiral compounds directly, without having to separate them from racemic mixtures. Subsequently, he led a team of researchers who developed chiral phosphine ligands that proved effective in the enantioselective synthesis of the amino acid l-dopa, which is used to treat Parkinson’s disease. He retired in 1986 after 44 years with Monsanto.

Knowles shared half of the Nobel Prize with Ryoji Noyori of Nagoya University, in Japan, for their work on chirally catalyzed hydrogenation reactions. The other half of the prize went to K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research Institute for his work on chirally catalyzed oxidation reactions.

Born in Taunton, Mass., Knowles earned a B.S. in chemistry from Harvard University in 1939 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Columbia University in 1942 under Robert C. Elderfield.

He then began working for the Thomas & Hochwalt Laboratories in Dayton, Ohio, which had recently been acquired by Monsanto. Two years later, he was transferred to St. Louis to research plasticizers and intermediates for Monsanto before working on the total synthesis of steroids. During his career, he rose through the ranks in a line of advancement the company had established for those who wanted to keep working in laboratory research.

Knowles had been a member of ACS since 1940. He embraced environmental causes and enjoyed fly-fishing, hiking, and biking.

Knowles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy; three daughters, Lesley McIntire, Elizabeth, and Sarah; one son, Peter; and four grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Eugene P. Oliveto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gian Paolo Chiusoli
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Herbert C. Brown Award For Creative Research In Synthetic Methods

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE