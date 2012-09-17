Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Polysilicon Dispute Settled

by Michael McCoy
September 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Evonik Industries and the polysilicon maker MEMC Electronic Materials have resolved a dispute related to Evonik’s supply of trichlorosilane (TCS) to MEMC’s polysilicon plant in Merano, Italy. The two companies had previously signed a long-term take-or-pay contract under which an Evonik plant at the Merano site supplied MEMC with TCS, a polysilicon raw material. In December 2011, after a year of falling prices, MEMC announced that it would idle the polysilicon plant and possibly close it altogether unless it received large reductions in feedstock, power, and other costs. The firm also ended its supply agreement with Evonik. Under the settlement, MEMC will compensate Evonik by paying a total of $90 million over the next five quarters. MEMC will also acquire the Evonik TCS plant. Although the polysilicon and TCS plants both remain closed, MEMC says the settlement with Evonik is “a significant step” toward achieving its cost-reduction goals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemtrade halts ultrapure H2SO4 project in Arizona
Hanwha will buy polysilicon from REC Silicon
Dow Corning To Abandon Tennessee Silicon Site

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE