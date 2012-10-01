Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Academia

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 1, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Thorp
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
H. Holden Thorp
Credit: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

H. Holden Thorp has announced that he will step down on June 30, 2013, as chancellor of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He assumed this role in July 2008.

Thorp, who holds a Kenan Professorship, will return to the university’s chemistry department faculty, where he was a longtime professor, researcher, and former chair.

“Whether you’re measuring the quality of its students, the productivity of its faculty, or the benefits of its world-class research, Carolina has made great strides during [Thorp’s] tenure,” says UNC President Tom Ross.

Thorp has led ongoing reform efforts to help UNC address several recent challenges. Most notably, he guided the university’s responses to problems uncovered as a result of a National Collegiate Athletic Association investigation of the football program and a review of courses in the department of African and Afro-American studies.

Thorp, who is 48, joined the UNC faculty to teach chemistry in 1993, after a one-year teaching stint at North Carolina State University. His research expertise includes the electronic properties of DNA and RNA, and he cofounded Viamet Pharmaceuticals, which is developing drugs for prostate cancer and fungal infections.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawrence Tabak named acting head of the NIH
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holden Thorp named editor in chief of Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holden Thorp named editor in chief of Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE