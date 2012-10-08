Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Another Solar Materials Agreement Ends For Evonik

by Michael McCoy
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Evonik Industries is being compensated for the end of a second photo­voltaic materials manufacturing pact. Evonik and the industrial gases company Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. ended a monosilane production venture in Yokkaichi, Japan, on Sept. 30. Evonik says it will receive around $250 million from a settlement with TNSC over the termination of the venture. The Japanese firm enlisted Evonik in 2009 to capitalize on then-booming demand for monosilane, or SiH4, as a raw material for thin-film photovoltaic panels and liquid-crystal displays. The companies opened the monosilane plant in September 2011, but by then, TNSC says, the target markets had fallen sharply in Japan. Similarly, last month Evonik and the polysilicon maker MEMC Electronic Materials resolved a dispute related to Evonik’s supply of trichlorosilane (TCS) to MEMC’s now-idle polysilicon plant in Merano, Italy. Under the settlement, MEMC will pay Evonik $90 million and acquire Evonik’s TCS plant on the site.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hanwha will buy polysilicon from REC Silicon
Dow Corning To Abandon Tennessee Silicon Site
Wacker Benefits From Solar Contract Rewrite

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE