Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cytec Strikes Coatings Deal

by Marc S. Reisch
October 15, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cytec Industries has signed a definitive agreement to sell its coatings resins business to private equity firm Advent International for nearly $1.2 billion including assumed liabilities. Cytec CEO Shane D. Fleming says divestment of the business, which had $1.6 billion in sales last year, will allow the firm to focus on faster-growing composite, mining chemical, and industrial material businesses. Advent says it intends to help the resins business focus on core competencies and expand its geographic footprint. Cytec first said it was seeking a buyer for the business a year ago. In a conference call with investors, Fleming said two-thirds of the sale’s proceeds will be used to buy back shares. The remainder will go to the firm’s pension fund and for the ongoing expansion of carbon fiber and phosphine chemicals capacity. Cytec created the coatings resins business when it bought the former UCB Surface Specialties in 2004 for $1.8 billion and combined it with its own coatings unit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Avient selling plastics distribution unit to H.I.G.
BASF, Solenis to combine water, paper chemicals
Reichhold resins unit bought by Ashland

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE