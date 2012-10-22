Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Lunar Formation Revisited

Models and observations tackle giant-impact theory of moon’s origin

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
October 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL/USGS
Earth’s moon
Credit: NASA/JPL/USGS

Three new studies flesh out, and possibly resolve complications in, the theory that the moon formed when a giant body collided with Earth (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11507; Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1225542 and 10.1126/science.1226073). Although the impact formation idea has been popular since the 1970s, more recently discovered chemical similarities between Earth and the moon are hard to reconcile with the idea that the moon was created from remnants of a separate body. But two new simulations paint plausible scenarios. One model, from Matija ćuk and Sarah T. Stewart of Harvard University, simulates a small planet about half the mass of Mars striking a rapidly spinning young Earth. Another, from Robin M. Canup of Southwest Research Institute, simulates a much larger impact by a body the size of Earth itself. Both models produced moons chemically similar to Earth. In another study, Frédéric Moynier of Washington University in St. Louis finds that heavy zinc isotopes are more abundant on the moon than on Earth, bolstering the notion that volatile substances were purged from a nascent moon after a violent impact. In addition, this discovery could temper the hope, spurred by recent discoveries of hydrated lunar minerals, that the moon’s interior could be rich in water.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE