Responsible Science Rules

Academies of science worldwide have come together to create universal rules to govern research integrity. In a report released last week, the group notes that given the increasingly globalized nature of science, it is especially important that all participants are on the same page about what constitutes responsible research. “Humanity has placed its trust in science to solve many of the world’s toughest problems, and researchers must preserve that trust by working ethically and responsibly,” says Indira Nath, an emeritus professor at the National Institute of Pathology in New Delhi, India, and cochair of the authoring committee. The report from the InterAcademy Council and InterAcademy Panel, both coalitions of international science academies, makes recommendations for how scientists should conduct research and report their findings. It also identifies procedures that institutions should use when investigating misconduct and emphasizes the importance of mentorship in preventing problems. In addition, the report makes special note of emerging problems that face scientists, such as properly crediting work from global teams.