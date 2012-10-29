Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Solar Woes Hit Chemicals

by Michael McCoy
October 29, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The financial woes of the solar power industry are starting to hurt the chemical companies that supply it with raw materials. In announcing third-quarter results last week (see page 7), DuPont said sales in its electronics business fell 28%, primarily because of slumping demand for photo­voltaic materials. The company also took a $150 million pretax charge to reflect poor conditions in its thin-film solar module business. Air Products & Chemicals revealed that it is restructuring its solar materials business at a cost of $186 million before taxes. Wacker Chemie announced that it is delaying the start-up of a polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tenn., by 18 months to mid-2015. Evonik Industries and Japan’s Taiyo Nippon Sanso recently decided to end a silane production joint venture in Japan just a year after their plant opened. And Ferro said earlier this month that it may sell its business in conductive pastes for solar panels because of poor demand.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE