EPA Extends Deadline For Air Pollution Rule

EPA has extended the deadline for small facilities in the chemical manufacturing sector to comply with new standards for toxic air emissions because the agency is still reconsidering certain aspects of the rule, including its permitting requirements. The compliance date was originally set for Oct. 29, but EPA has granted an extension to Dec. 24. The agency agreed to reexamine the 2009 rule after receiving a petition from two industry trade associations, the American Chemistry Council and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates. EPA published a revised proposal in January, and that measure is under review at the White House Office of Management & Budget. The industry groups remain concerned that some small manufacturers would still be required to obtain permits for their air emissions under Title V of the Clean Air Act, a costly and lengthy process. They have called for an exemption to be granted for facilities that have emissions below a certain threshold level. The groups note that many of the facilities covered by the new rule have already obtained operating permits from state or local authorities.