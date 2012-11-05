Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Extending Aminations’ Reach

Duo of transition-metal-free techniques add to the tool kit for making carbon-nitrogen bonds

by Carmen Drahl
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Morken’s route (top) works with both alkyl- and arylamines; Kürti’s approach (bottom) works under neutral or mildly basic conditions.
Reaction schemes show two independently developed reactions that covert boron-functionalized starting materials to amines without using transition-metal catalysts.
Morken’s route (top) works with both alkyl- and arylamines; Kürti’s approach (bottom) works under neutral or mildly basic conditions.

Two teams have independently developed reactions that convert boron-functionalized starting materials to amines without using transition-metal catalysts (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja309637r and 10.1021/ja305448w). Alkyl- and arylamines are important reagents for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. Multiple transformations arrive at these amines, but they can require costly removal of metal contaminants or aren’t compatible with certain substrates. László Kürti of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Daniel H. Ess of Brigham Young University, and colleagues use O-(2,4-dinitrophenyl)­hydroxylamine to obtain multigram quantities of primary aromatic amines directly from aryl boronic acids. The team’s calculations suggest that the amination proceeds through an aryl migration mechanism. Meanwhile, James P. Morken of Boston College and coworkers combine methoxyamine and n-butyllithium to obtain amines from pinacol boronates. Pinacol boronates are more stable than many boron reagents but typically aren’t compatible with aminations. The Boston team’s reaction, in contrast, works with aryl and alkyl pinacol boronates. It proceeds at gram scales and retains stereochemistry at the carbon adjacent to the amine nitrogen.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE