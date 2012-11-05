Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

William Tolman To Become Editor Of Inorganic Chemistry

by Amanda Yarnell
November 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Tolman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of William Tolman
William Tolman of University of Minnesota, editor of Inorganic Chemistry as of January 2013.
Credit: Courtesy of William Tolman

The American Chemical Society has appointed William B. Tolman, chair of the department of chemistry at the University of Minnesota, as editor-in-chief of Inorganic Chemistry, effective January 2013. Tolman will succeed the University of Rochester’s Richard Eisenberg, who has served as the journal’s editor since 2001.

Eisenberg
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jingxue Chen
Richard Eisenberg of U of Rochester, Inorganic Chemistry editor 2001-2012.
Credit: Jingxue Chen

“Bill is a terrific choice,” Eisenberg says. “The intellectual breadth of his science makes him ideally suited to lead Inorganic Chemistry.”

Indeed, Tolman’s work spans bioinorganic chemistry, organometallic chemistry, and polymer chemistry. In the bioinorganic arena, his team builds small models of the metal-containing active sites of enzymes—with a goal of using these simple systems to probe the inner workings of such enzymes. His team also devises inorganic complexes that might function as catalysts for the synthesis of polymers from renewable resources.

“The journal plays a really important role in the field of inorganic chemistry, which I care deeply about,” Tolman says. “Rich has done a superb job as editor. I’m not interested in making drastic changes. But I do hope to continue to improve the quality of the journal, boost the international character of our associate editor ranks, and use social media to broaden our reach.”

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Tolman in his new role as editor-in-chief,” says Susan L. King, senior vice president of the ACS Journals Publishing Group. “Dr. Tolman’s broad ­perspective in the field, coupled with his drive for innovation, will ensure the journal continues to push new boundaries and meet the needs of the diverse inorganic chemistry community.”

King commends Eisenberg “for his ­tireless and dedicated service to the global research community served by Inorganic Chemistry, for his commitment to excellence and rigor in peer review, and for introducing Dr. Tolman to editorial service through appointment as an associate editor in 2007.”

Tolman, 51, holds a B.A. in chemistry from Wesleyan University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. After a postdoctoral stint at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in 1990, Tolman joined the faculty of the University of Minnesota, where he has remained since.

In addition to serving as chair of Minnesota’s chemistry department, Tolman is a fellow of both ACS and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shelley D. Minteer named editor in chief of ACS Au journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joan-Emma Shea and Gregory Scholes to take the helm of the Journal of Physical Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marc Hillmyer named editor-in-chief of Macromolecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE