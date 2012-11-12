Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

California Court Blocks Listing Of Styrene

by Glenn Hess
November 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A state appeals court has blocked California’s proposed listing of styrene and vinyl acetate as carcinogens under the Safe Drinking Water Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, better known as Proposition 65. The Oct. 31 decision by a three-judge panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento upholds a 2009 ruling by a trial court that prevented the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment from adding the two chemicals to the Proposition 65 list. The appeals court held that the state failed to provide sufficient evidence that the chemicals are “known” to cause cancer. “We are pleased that the appellate court affirmed the original ruling on the impropriety of the proposed styrene listing ... which would have resulted in unnecessary and unwarranted public alarm,” says Jack Snyder, executive director of the Styrene Information & Research Center, one of the industry groups that challenged the listings. Proposition 65 prohibits the release of listed chemicals into sources of drinking water and requires businesses to provide warning labels on products that contain a listed substance.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE