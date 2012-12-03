Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New Method Grows Nanowires At Record Pace

Gas-phase aerotaxy technique grows tiny semiconductor wires on the fly

by Lauren K. Wolf
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

ON THE FLY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nature
Gold nanoparticles (from left) pass through a reactor where they meet gallium and arsenic precursors that form GaAs nanowires.
Scheme describing new method of growing nanowires in gas phase. Gold nanoparticles get evaporated, size selected, passed through a furnace, and then sent into a reactor tube, where they seed growth of gallium arsenide nanowires. Finally, they are deposited onto a substrate.
Credit: Adapted from Nature
Gold nanoparticles (from left) pass through a reactor where they meet gallium and arsenic precursors that form GaAs nanowires.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
Scanning electron microscope image of a GaAs nanowire grown from a 120-nm gold seed particle (white sphere at left) with the aerotaxy method.
Micrograph of gallium arsenide nanowire grown via a new gas-phase method called aerotaxy. The white area at left is a gold nanoparticle that seeded the growth of the wire in a reactor tube.
Credit: Nature
Scanning electron microscope image of a GaAs nanowire grown from a 120-nm gold seed particle (white sphere at left) with the aerotaxy method.

A new gas-phase synthesis technique grows semiconductor nanowires on the fly at a rate of 1 µm per second—20 to 1,000 times faster than traditional methods (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11652). The approach could enable low-cost industrial production of next-generation solar cells and batteries. To achieve the improved growth rate, researchers led by Lars Samuelson of Sweden’s Lund University begin with gold aerosol nanoparticles, which they heat and pass into a gas reactor tube. These gold seed particles combine with gallium from (CH3)3Ga and arsenic from AsH3 to form tiny GaAs wires as they flow through the tube. Changing the size of the gold particles, the tube temperature, and the reaction time affects the quality and dimensions of the nanowires produced by this method, called aerotaxy. The limitation of traditional gas-phase epitaxy methods is that they grow nanowires on substrates in batches, rather than continuously, says Brian A. Korgel, a chemical engineer at the University of Texas, Austin. This new approach, Korgel adds, “is a big step toward future nanowire applications that will require large amounts of material.” The Swedish firms Sol Voltaics and QuNano have both filed patents related to the technique.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spin coating makes epitaxial films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOFs Serve As Catalyst Precursor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum Dots Detect Long IR Wavelengths

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE