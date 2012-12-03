Safety Breach Halts Work At Euticals’ U.K. API Plant

Euticals, an Italian pharmaceutical chemical manufacturer, has suspended production at its facility in Sandycroft, Wales, after authorities discovered that the firm is housing substantial quantities of isosorbide dinitrate, a potentially explosive chemical that is the active ingredient in an angina therapy. The firm must complete analysis of the material and submit a plan to safely treat or remove it before production can resume, local officials say. The safety breach was discovered during an inspection by regulatory authorities. The Sandycroft site, in operation for more than 70 years, has a recent history of safety breaches: The firm was fined $160,000 in July for a November 2011 release of methyl iodide, and last month, three Euticals staffers were taken to a hospital after exposure to a pharmaceutical chemical made at the site. Euticals claims that its compliance with health and safety regulations “extends well beyond legal requirements.”
