Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Whistle-Blower Rights Expanded

by Andrea Widener
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A law signed last week by President Barack Obama lays out new rights for federal whistle-blowers, including government scientists who challenge censorship. The Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act expands protections for federal whistle-blowers, clarifies what disclosures are protected, and sets larger penalties for violating whistle-blower rights, according to a White House statement. “The legislation recognizes for the first time that censorship of federal information is as harmful to the country as other types of waste, fraud, and abuse in government,” Celia Wexler, senior Washington representative for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a blog post. UCS lobbied for new whistle-blower protections for government scientists for 14 years. “A scientist who exposes the censorship of federal information … is just as much a whistle-blower as the federal worker who exposes embezzlement or accepting bribes,” Wexler wrote. The bill received bipartisan support in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Congress takes up Scientific Integrity Act
Investigators to probe scientific integrity at U.S. agencies
Public-Access Advocacy Gains Momentum

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE