Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Report Identifies Gaps In Nanomaterial Safety

by Britt E. Erickson
January 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Despite some progress in understanding the environmental, health, and safety risks of nanoscale materials, the types and amounts of nanomaterials in consumer products or in development—and their possible applications and risks—remain uncertain, according to a report from the National Research Council. The report, released last week, recommends more research in four areas. One is identifying and quantifying the nanomaterials being released and who is being exposed to them. Another is understanding the processes that modify nanomaterials in ways that affect their toxicity and routes of exposure. A third is examining how nanomaterials interact with complex biological systems from subcellular components to ecosystems. The fourth is providing standardized nanomaterials, analytical methods to assess effects, and informatics tools. The report also draws attention to concerns related to the dual and potentially conflicting role of the National Nanotechnology Initiative, an interagency program that coordinates federally funded nanotechnology research and development. The initiative promotes the development of nanotechnology and the identification of its potential risks, two functions that need to be managed separately, the report states.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Report provides map for assessing threats from synthetic biology
Toward Safer Nanotechnology
Nanotech Research Plan Updated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE