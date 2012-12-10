Jinwoo Cheon Wins TJ Park Prize

Jinwoo Cheon, Horace G. Underwood Professor of Chemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, and director of the National Creative Research Initiative Center for Evolutionary Nanoparticles, is the recipient of the 2012 Posco TJ Park Prize, one of South Korea’s most prestigious prizes for achievement in science. Cheon’s research focuses on applications of nanomaterials to medical diagnosis and therapeutics. The Posco TJ Park Prize honors the memory of T. J. Park, founder of steel company Posco, by recognizing outstanding contributions to the advancement of science, public service, and education. The prize consists of a plaque and 200 million Korean won (approximately $180,000).
