Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Weighing Ethanol Quotas

December 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

It’s time for the U.S. government to get out of the business of picking technological winners and losers. A glaring example is the outdated mandate known as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)—last modified in 2007—which has restrained the potential growth of the alternative fuels market (C&EN, Oct. 29, page 18).

Although well-meaning, the RFS requirement that only renewable feedstocks like corn be used to produce ethanol is spiking food and feed prices and violating the Administration’s widely supported “all of the above” approach. In light of the economic challenges facing the U.S., we should be using all our energy resources and ingenuity to expand the market, create jobs, and reduce our dependence on petroleum imports.

With the U.S. drought devastating corn supplies and driving up prices, the need for change has become apparent. The reality is that, even before the drought, corn prices have doubled as government mandates have required the use of increasing amounts of ethanol for fuel blending. Today, 40% of the U.S. corn crop is used for fuel.

When Congress picked corn as the winner in 2007, it did not account for advances in technology. The company I work for has developed technology that cost-effectively produces fuel-grade ethanol from natural gas, an abundant U.S. resource. No subsidies or tax credits are needed, and with the shale gas revolution, the supply of our key raw material has increased exponentially. It is also drought-proof.

ACS 2011 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2011 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2011 IRS Form 990.”

Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

New technologies would bring relief to high corn prices and inject growth and innovation into the alternative fuels industry. The RFS program was designed for a different time and lacks the flexibility to account for innovation. RFS is inhibiting the growth of our domestic energy economy while other countries, like China and Indonesia, are moving ahead in the alternative fuels race.

But the push for change is growing. This year Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas) introduced the bipartisan Domestic Alternative Fuels Act, which would modify RFS to allow for a broader range of domestic alternative fuel sources. This means ethanol produced from readily available and inexpensive hydrocarbons could compete in the U.S. transportation fuel market.

This is a perfect opportunity for Congress to grow the alternative fuels market, create jobs, and further reduce our reliance on foreign oil—a win for all in today’s critical economic climate.

Mark Rohr
Chairman and CEO, Celanese Corp.
Irving, Texas

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Government Cuts Biofuels Targets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Revisits Biofuels Mandate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oleochemical Industry Fears Loss Of Key Raw Material To Biodiesel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE