Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

X-ray Method Traces Ancient Mongolian Gold

Presence of platinum levels suggest Xiongnu people of Mongolia produced their own gold jewelry

by Sarah Everts
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Credit: Gary Lee Todd
Credit: Gary Lee Todd
\
\

 

\
Credit: Gary Lee Todd
Credit: Gary Lee Todd
\
\

 

\

The Xiongnu people of 2nd- and 3rd-century B.C. Mongolia made decadent gold jewelry and crowns.

Warrior nomads in Mongolia called the Xiongnu had a taste for the finer things in life, particularly gold jewelry, which they wore to their graves. Archaeologists have wondered whether gold objects found in 2nd- and 3rd-century B.C. Xiongnu burial sites originated from local deposits or were gifts from Chinese neighbors, with whom they alternately battled and intermarried. Experiments now suggest that the Xiongnu gold originated from local panning in Mongolia instead of Chinese mines, says Martin Radtke, a physicist at Germany’s BAM Federal Institute for Materials Research & Testing, in Berlin, who led the work (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac3025416). The researchers used an X-ray method to look for platinum in some 30 Xiongnu gold foils found in four tombs. Absence of platinum would point toward a Chinese origin because Chinese mining techniques used at that time resulted in nearly platinum-free gold. But the researchers did find platinum, which suggests that the Xiongnu used local sources of gold obtained by panning, a method that leaves traces of platinum in gold.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical secrets of Tycho Brahe revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Early western European coins’ Byzantine origins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neanderthals painted Spanish cave red

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE