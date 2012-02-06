Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Public, Private Partners Take On Tropical Diseases

by Ann M. Thayer
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A coordinated effort of 13 pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank, and various governments and health organizations hope to eliminate or control 10 neglected tropical diseases by 2020. “Many companies and organizations have worked for decades to fight these horrific diseases, but no one company or organization can do it alone,” GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty said on behalf of the participating companies. “We pledge to work hand-in-hand to revolutionize the way we fight these diseases now and in the future.” The partners endorsed the London Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases, committing to sustaining and expanding drug donations; sharing expertise to accelerate R&D for new treatments; and increasing funding for prevention, monitoring, and education. The Gates Foundation has pledged $363 million over five years to support research. The Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative also announced collaborative agreements to access compound libraries at 11 drug firms. To guide the effort, the World Health Organization unveiled a road map that sets targets and will track progress.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE