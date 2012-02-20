Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Six ARPA-E Projects Killed

by Jeff Johnson
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Department of Energy Secretary Steven Chu announced last week that DOE terminated six research projects funded through the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) after they failed to make adequate progress. The six were among 180 projects to receive a total of $522 million through the three-year-old program intended to encourage development of high-risk but potentially game-changing technologies. These cuts mark the first time ongoing ARPA-E projects have been axed. Chu said the terminations were made by mutual consent after milestones could not be met. The projects received $13.2 million and returned $3.6 million to the U.S. Treasury, ARPA-E head Arun Majumdar tells C&EN. The projects are Material Methods’ advanced phononic heat pump, NanOasis Technologies’ nanotube membrane reverse-osmosis water treatment technology, Inorganic Specialists’ advanced lithium-ion battery, Nalco’s carbon dioxide capture system, Iowa State University’s microalgae-based biofuels technology, and United Technologies Research Center’s CO2 capture system. DOE has emphasized that all ARPA-E projects are risky, will be closely monitored, and could be terminated or restructured throughout the funding period, which usually runs from three to five years.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE