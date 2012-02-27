2012 ACS National Award Winners

Following is the final set of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2012. A profile of Robert S. Langer, the 2012 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the March 26 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Chi-Huey Wong, winner of the Arthur C. Cope Award, and most of the other national award winners will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, March 27, in conjunction with the spring ACS national meeting in San Diego. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, Aug. 19–23.
The Arthur C. Cope Award recognizes and encourages excellence in organic chemistry; it consists of a medal, a cash prize of $25,000, and an unrestricted research grant of $150,000 to be assigned by the recipient to any university or nonprofit research institution. Each Cope Scholar Award consists of $5,000, a certificate, and an unrestricted research grant of $40,000 for any university or nonprofit research institution. Arthur C. Cope and Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards are sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund.
