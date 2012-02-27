Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Limits Emissions From PVC Facilities

by Glenn Hess
February 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA has issued final standards requiring facilities that produce polyvinyl chloride and copolymers to reduce emissions of several toxic air pollutants, including vinyl chloride, hydrogen chloride, and chlorinated dioxins and furans. The previous standard, established in 1976, set limits only for vinyl chloride. The agency expects the new rule to result in a total U.S. annual emission reduction of 238 tons of toxic air pollutants from large-scale emitters. EPA says the standards are based on currently available technologies, and facilities will have “the flexibility to choose the most practical and cost-effective control technology or technique” to reduce their emissions. Facilities will be required to monitor emissions at certain points in the PVC production process to ensure that the standards are met. The U.S. currently has 17 PVC production facilities, with the majority located in Louisiana and Texas. EPA estimates it will initially cost industry $18 million in total capital investment to meet the rule’s requirements, with additional annual costs of $4 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA To Reconsider Air Pollution Rule
EPA Reviews Limits On Toxic Air Pollutants
EPA Tightens Rules For Lead Smelters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE