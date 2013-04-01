Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pesticide Approval Process Questioned

by Britt E. Erickson
April 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The federal government has used a regulatory loophole to approve nearly two-thirds of the 16,000 pesticides on the market without properly testing them, according to a two-year investigation by the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group. In a report released on March 27, NRDC criticizes EPA for using a process called conditional registration, which allows pesticide approval before manufacturers have completed rigorous health and safety testing. “EPA has casually approved more than 10,000 pesticides for use in consumer products and in agriculture through this loophole,” says Jennifer Sass, NRDC senior health scientist and coauthor of the report. The agency has done so “without transparency or public comment and, in some cases, without toxicity tests to determine safety guidelines for public use,” she adds. In its report, NRDC calls for major changes in the way pesticides are approved in the U.S. In particular, the group urges EPA to use the conditional registration process sparingly and to ensure that all pesticides already approved under that process comply with the law. NRDC is also calling for EPA to ban any pesticides for which studies are overdue or that pose a public health risk, including nanosilver and the neonicotinoid pesticide clothianidin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glyphosate is not carcinogenic, US EPA says
EPA Sued Over Approval Of Nanosilver Pesticide
Food Ingredients Eyed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE