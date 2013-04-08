Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Helium Substitute

April 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I’m writing in response to “Coping with the Helium Shortage” (C&EN, Feb. 4, page 18). The National Forensic Science Technology Center (NFSTC), of which I am chief executive officer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the justice and defense communities through innovative programs, evaluation of the latest technologies, training, laboratory support, and consulting. NFSTC has been using hydrogen as a carrier gas since 2008 for deployed operations. This was done as part of a Defense Threat Reduction Agency project to develop field-portable forensic testing laboratory capabilities, including a gas chromatograph/mass spectrometer for the military.

NFSTC worked with FLIR Systems, which makes the Griffin 450/460 series GC/MS, to convert the units’ carrier gas to hydrogen, easily produced by a hydrogen generator. This allowed for operation where helium was not readily available and with no loss in analytical capability.

Kevin Lothridge
Largo, Fla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Battelle Debuts Air Monitor
Jesse T. Gerard
Communication Lapse Fueled Helium-3 Gap

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE