ACS News

ACS Partners With South African Chemical Institute

by Linda Wang
April 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 16
COLLABORATION
Marinda Li Wu (left) and James Darkwa, president of the South African Chemical Institute.
During the ACS national meeting in New Orleans, ACS President Marinda Li Wu and James Darkwa, president of the South African Chemical Institute, signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a collaboration alliance between ACS and SACI.

Marinda Li Wu (left) and Xi Zhang, vice president of the Chinese Chemical Society.
In addition, Wu and Xi Zhang, vice president of the Chinese Chemical Society, signed a three-year extension of the MOU between the two societies. The alliance emphasizes the shared interest that each society has in engaging the U.S. and Chinese chemical communities in collaborations, research, education, and meetings.

ACS has similar three-year agreements with the German Chemical Society and the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies. Each of these alliances builds on existing relationships to help ensure that ACS addresses global challenges by working with its counterparts around the world.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

