A Bridge To Somewhere

In the article “Industry, Academia Align in the U.K.,” Alex Scott refers to the Forth Bridge as “a 19th-century rail bridge that connects England with Scotland” (C&EN, Jan. 28, page 18). In expanding English territory north to include Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland and seat of its Parliament, Scott has accomplished with the stroke of a pen what English monarchs, despite centuries of political and military effort, never could. Gardyloo, Mr. Scott!
Bego Gerber
President, Chemists Without Borders
Sunnyvale, Calif.
