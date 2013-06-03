Advertisement

People

ACS Letters Journal To Launch In 2014

by Linda Wang
June 3, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 22
Logan
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Logan
Bruce E. Logan
Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Logan

The American Chemical Society’s Environmental Science & Technology Letters, a companion to Environmental Science & Technology (ES&T), will begin accepting manuscript submissions this summer, with a launch of the first full issue scheduled for January 2014.

Letters journals exist to provide rapid publication of communication-format experimental or theoretical results in a given discipline. For ES&T Letters, the monthly online-only journal will complement ES&T with communications covering pure and applied environmental science. Brief reviews on emerging environmental science and technology topics will also be included.

“I am thrilled that we now have this outlet for high-impact advances and breakthroughs in environmental science that require expeditious communication,” says Bruce E. Logan, who was appointed deputy editor of the new journal by ES&T Editor-in-Chief Jerald L. Schnoor. Logan is the Evan Pugh Professor and the Stan & Flora Kappe Professor of Environmental Engineering in the department of civil and environmental engineering at Pennsylvania State University. He was elected this year as a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

“The established ES&T community of authors and readers will welcome a new high-impact journal in a position to focus exclusively on letters content and on achieving a very rapid time to publication,” says Schnoor, who teaches civil and environmental engineering at the University of Iowa.

ES&T Letters joins ACS’s portfolio of established, rapid-publication letters journals, including ACS Macro Letters, ACS Medicinal Chemistry Letters, the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, Nano Letters, and Organic Letters. ACS publishes C&EN.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

