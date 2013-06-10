Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Advocating For Science Funding

June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The amount of the federal budget that is allocated to the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and other agencies that fund research is so small that budget cuts of any magnitude will have no significant impact on national fiscal issues. Despite this, yearly appropriations that consistently lag behind inflation, and steady declines in grant application success rates, are exacerbated by the federal budget sequester. This is unacceptable, unless one believes it is a worthwhile national endeavor to impede teaching and discovery in our university research labs and to downsize the academic and industrial scientific and technological workforce trained in the U.S.

Most ACS members, and presumably most government officials, would agree that diminishing support for science research and education is not in the nation’s best interest. There are exceptions as, for instance, Mark Goltz expressed in his letter to the editor (C&EN, April 1, page 6). Despite the efforts of organizations such as ACS and the American Association for the Advancement of Science—and the leadership at funding agencies (including vocal support from past leadership)—the U.S. government does not consider support for science a priority.

ACS, together with AAAS and related professional societies, embodies a formidable cohort. It steadfastly advocates support for research. Unfortunately, efforts such as letter-writing campaigns in support of research funding don’t sufficiently motivate our elected officials.

I suggest more assertive actions such as a personal visit with a lawmaker. If a legislator believes that current support for scientific research needs to be increased, ask what specific, timely actions they plan to implement to change the current trajectory. Let them know you are sharing their views and plans with fellow constituents including the ACS Office of Public Affairs.

Rob Strongin
Portland, Ore.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientific community rethinks how to advocate for its priorities in the Trump era
Protect scientific integrity and advisors, scientists tell Trump
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS among science organizations calling for Trump to appoint a science adviser

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE