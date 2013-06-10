Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

Congress Passes Animal Drug User Fee Bill

by Britt E. Erickson
June 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 23
A bill that would reauthorize FDA to collect fees from manufacturers of animal drugs cleared Congress last week. The Animal Drug & Animal Generic Drug User Fee Reauthorization Act of 2013 (S. 622) now awaits the President’s signature to become law. FDA relies on user fees to supplement its annual congressionally approved appropriations. Such fees have enabled FDA to reduce its review time for new animal drugs and bring medications to market faster. The bill would allow FDA to collect more than $30 million in fees from the animal drug industry. The House of Representatives on June 3 and the Senate on May 8 both passed the bill without amendments, despite pressure from public health advocacy groups for a provision that would have required FDA to track the sale and use of antibiotics in animals.

