EPA Releases Endocrine Screening List

EPA has finalized a list of 109 chemicals for inclusion in its Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program. The list is the second group of chemicals required to undergo screening for their potential to affect estrogen, androgen, and thyroid hormones. The chemicals include drinking water contaminants and pesticide active ingredients. EPA is currently evaluating data submitted by manufacturers for the first group of 67 chemicals, which are mostly pesticides. The agency is also evaluating the battery of assays that manufacturers were required to use to screen the 67 chemicals. The American Chemistry Council, which represents chemical manufacturers, is urging EPA to finish those evaluations and “make adjustments based on lessons learned before moving on to testing a new list of chemicals.”
