Physical Chemistry Division Announces 2013 Awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) has announced the winners of its 2013 awards.
Gregory A. Voth, Haig P. Papazian Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago and a researcher at Argonne National Laboratory, is the winner of the 2013 Physical Chemistry Division Award in Theoretical Chemistry, cosponsored by PHYS and Colorado’s Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry. Voth’s research focuses on the development and application of new theoretical and computational methods in the study of biomolecules, liquids, materials, and quantum mechanical systems. He will receive the $2,000 award at the Telluride School in July.
Dana D. Dlott, the William H. & Janet G. Lycan Professor of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the winner of the 2013 Physical Chemistry Division Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry. His research group is interested in experimental techniques and measurements that advance the understanding of vibrational energy in molecules and materials. He will receive the $2,000 award at the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
Alán Aspuru-Guzik, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, is the recipient of the inaugural Early-Career Award in Theoretical Chemistry for his pioneering contributions at the intersection of quantum information and chemistry, especially his achievements in quantum computing for chemistry and ultrafast quantum process tomography.
Liberato Manna, the director of the nanochemistry department at the Italian Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the inaugural Early-Career Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry for his research on the use of physical chemistry tools and approaches to create and control the properties of inorganic nanocrystals.
The early-career awardees will receive $1,500 to attend and present a lecture at the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
