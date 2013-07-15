Advertisement

ACS News

Actions By The ACS Board Of Directors At Its June Meeting

by William F. Carroll Jr.
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Most Popular in ACS News

During its June 1 meeting in Baltimore, the American Chemical Society Board of Directors considered a number of key strategic issues and responded with several actions.

The Committee on Grants & Awards (G&A) announced Stephen J. Lippard as the winner of the 2014 Priestley Medal and Robert A. Pribush as the winner of the Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. On the recommendation of G&A, the board voted to approve society nominees for the Chemical Heritage Foundation’s 2014 Othmer Gold Medal and the National Inventors Hall of Fame and to provide financial support for several ACS awards.

On the recommendation of the Committee on Professional & Member Relations, the board voted to support nominal cosponsorship of the Malta VI conference on “Frontiers of Science: Research & Education in the Middle East—A Bridge to Peace,” which will be held in November.

The Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations briefed the board on recent congressional discussions and actions pertaining to peer review. The board voted to approve the “Peer Review: Ensuring High-Quality Science” statement as a public policy position of the society.

ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs and her direct reports updated the board on the major challenges and projects the society faces this year, progress since the spring meeting, and the activities of Chemical Abstracts Service, the ACS Publications Division, and the society’s general counsel.

The chair of the Committee on Executive Compensation provided the board with an extensive refresher briefing on the ACS executive compensation process and philosophy. The board receives reports from the committee and discusses compensation issues at nearly all of its ­meetings.

The board discussed ways in which it can continue to operate in the most effective manner possible. Several ideas were offered, some of which will be implemented at future board meetings.

In other society business, the board voted to approve three actions arising from the spring ACS Council meeting: continuation of the Joint Board-Council Committees on CAS, Environmental Improvement, and Younger Chemists; creation of the founding document for the Harry Gray Award Endowment; and a minor revision of ACS’s “Academic Professional Guidelines.”

Read more reports from the ACS Board meeting at http://cenm.ag/13baltmeet.

The Committee on Chemical Safety and the ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety presented the board with a proposal for a Web-based laboratory safety program and expressed support for the development of the program’s first module. The board also heard reports from the ACS presidential succession on their current and planned activities for the remainder of 2013, and agreed on Alan Alda as the speaker for the board’s open forum discussion at the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

