Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Elevating The Conversation

July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

As scientists, we like to think that we are ruled by logic and reason rather than tribal instincts and factional rivalry. Robert Lattimer’s letter characterizing Rudy Baum’s review of Al Gore’s new book as “one liberal praising another” seems to refute that idea (C&EN, May 20, page 2).

Growing up, I was taught that conservatives were cautious about reckless change and careful with resources. After reading Gore’s book, I would label him a true conservative. He calls for the maintenance of our natural resources capital and warns against the reckless spending of it for short-term gain. These days, it’s impossible to separate science from politics and economics. But Gore makes a compelling case that all three must change—significantly and soon—if civilization is to survive. He suggests that the economics of capitalism must be modified to take into account natural resource destruction, that politics must divorce from big-money special interests to restore the U.S. as the world leader for positive change, and that science can help save us only if it is tempered by wisdom and common sense.

Characterizing the conversation as liberal versus conservative seems more anal-ogous to the names of sports teams. As scientists, we must elevate the conversation.

Mark W. Schauer
Dublin, N.H.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: Scientific American has every right to endorse a presidential candidate
Cherry-Picking Beliefs
Rudy Baum Redux

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE