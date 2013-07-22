Graphene Stabs Cells

Graphene is one of the strongest materials ever measured, and researchers are racing to apply the atom-thick carbon sheets in commercial applications. But as is the case for many nanomaterials, graphene’s toxicity is not yet understood. Agnes B. Kane, Robert H. Hurt, and Huajian Gao of Brown University and coworkers now have some updated information. The researchers observed that sharp corners and edge protrusions on graphene flakes can pierce the membranes of skin, lung, and immune cells (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1222276110). Once the nanocarbon bits stab through the membranes, the graphene flakes can be sucked all the way into the interior of the cells, where they may trigger immune responses or disrupt cellular function and structure, the group reports. The team used fluorescence and electron microscopy to observe the behavior of the flakes and to provide data for computer models of the interactions. Kane envisions that the combined experimental and computational approach will enable development of graphene-based materials “with minimal adverse human health and environmental impacts.”