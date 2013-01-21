Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Close To Home In Sandy’s Aftermath

January 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Thank you for the photo of Belmar, N.J., and the corresponding article (C&EN, Nov. 19, 2012, page 10).

My in-laws live in Belmar. They made it through the storm without major damage, although their home is located within a block of the beach. The beach is now inaccessible; huge piles of sand, a broken boardwalk, nails, and wreckage make it too dangerous to walk on. A second row of piled sand blocks the view of and the path to the water from Ocean Avenue. Many homes are water-damaged. One I saw was burned from an electrical fire. Silver Lake is ruined; all the trees and shrubbery are gone. I didn’t see any swans or geese. Police are constantly patrolling to keep people out of dangerous areas and to prevent looting. It’s sad and surreal, but there is also opportunity, I guess, for those who have the means to rebuild or purchase. Many houses are for sale, including the house next door to my in-laws’ home.

Again, thank you for bringing attention to the national security issue, the New Jersey shore, and Belmar in particular.

Deborah Fox Walsh
Horsham, Pa.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hang On To Your Academic Records
Superstorm Sandy
Pearl River Perspective

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE