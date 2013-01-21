Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymer Passes Up N2 For CO2

Azo groups are key for keeping nitrogen at bay

by Bethany Halford
January 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ali Coskun
An organic polymer with azo groups soaks up CO2 and rejects N2.
Photo of an organic polymer with azo groups soaks up CO2 while rejecting N2.
Credit: Ali Coskun
An organic polymer with azo groups soaks up CO2 and rejects N2.

Although scientists have come up with many materials for soaking up excess carbon dioxide, most have drawbacks that keep them from ever leaving the lab. In the case of organic nanoporous polymers, the problem is that as temperatures rise, these materials have trouble differentiating CO2 from nitrogen gas. Now a team led by Cafer T. Yavuz and Ali Coskun of Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology has come up with polymers that get better at separating CO2 from N2 as they get hotter (Nat. Commun., DOI: 10.1038/ncomms2359). The nanoporous polymers feature aromatic groups bridged by azo units. The researchers believe that these azo units make the materials N2-phobic. “Any gas separations that require the efficient exclusion of N2 gas would do well to employ azo units in the sorbent chemistry,” they note. The polymers are stable up to 350 °C in air and can also survive a boiling water bath for a week. They are particularly good at keeping out N2 under typical industrial plant gas-discharge temperatures of above 40 °C.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crystal engineering improves acetylene purification
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Porous fluoropolymer separates water-soluble organics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gentle Exfoliation Yields Mof Membranes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE