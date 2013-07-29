Bang-Up Drug Delivery

“Drug Delivery with a Bang” should have noted that controlled-release polymers with the bioactive compound in the polymer backbone were first invented by Amar N. Neogi and me in the chemical engineering department of the University of Washington, Seattle (C&EN, May 13, page 7).
The work was part of a broad delivery program initiated in 1966 and described thereafter in many theses, publications, book chapters, and patents. This particular manifestation was patented in 1978 (U.S. Patent 4126445) and precedes the Rutgers University work of Kathryn Uhrich on PolyAspirin (Chem. Br. 2000,36, 20).
Graham Allan
Seattle
