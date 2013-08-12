Advertisement

People

ACS Scholars Program Receives Société Support

by Linda Wang
August 12, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 32
SUPPORT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hechler Photographers
Mary Kirchhoff (right), director of the ACS Education Division, and C&EN Senior Correspondent Marc Reisch hold the check from the Société.
Mary Kirchhoff, director of the ACS Education Division, and C&EN senior editor Marc Reisch hold the check from the Société.
Credit: Hechler Photographers
Mary Kirchhoff (right), director of the ACS Education Division, and C&EN Senior Correspondent Marc Reisch hold the check from the Société.

During the Société de Chimie Industrielle’s International Palladium Medal Dinner in New York City in May, the organization presented the American Chemical Society with a $30,000 contribution to support the ACS Scholars Program.

The Société de Chimie Industrielle has been supporting the scholarship program for underrepresented minority students in the chemical sciences since 1998, contributing more than $170,000 to date. In 2011, the Société was named a national partner in the ACS Scholars Program. Donors achieve this distinction when they have given or pledged at least $100,000 in scholarships to the program.

ACS Scholars who have received Société support attended the dinner, where they met and talked with 2013 Palladium Medalist Andrew N. Liveris, chairman and chief executive officer of Dow Chemical.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

