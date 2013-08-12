ACS Scholars Program Receives Société Support

During the Société de Chimie Industrielle’s International Palladium Medal Dinner in New York City in May, the organization presented the American Chemical Society with a $30,000 contribution to support the ACS Scholars Program.
The Société de Chimie Industrielle has been supporting the scholarship program for underrepresented minority students in the chemical sciences since 1998, contributing more than $170,000 to date. In 2011, the Société was named a national partner in the ACS Scholars Program. Donors achieve this distinction when they have given or pledged at least $100,000 in scholarships to the program.
ACS Scholars who have received Société support attended the dinner, where they met and talked with 2013 Palladium Medalist Andrew N. Liveris, chairman and chief executive officer of Dow Chemical.
