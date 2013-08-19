Advertisement

People

Kenneth D. Cashin

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 33
Kenneth D. Cashin, 91, a professor emeritus of chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, died on April 6.

Born in Lowell, Mass., Cashin enrolled at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in 1940 but left to join the Navy’s Radio & Radar Unit in 1944. He returned to WPI in 1946 and completed a B.S. in 1947 and an M.S. in 1948 .

Joining the UMass Amherst faculty as an assistant professor in 1948, he helped establish the university’s chemical engineering department. During a sabbatical, Cashin completed a Ph.D. in chemical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1955.

After becoming a professor at UMass, Cashin took a leave of absence in 1970 to establish the chemical engineering department at the College of Petroleum & Minerals (now King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

He became associate dean of UMass Amherst’s School of Engineering before he retired in 1985. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.

Cashin was a national amateur trapshooting champion as a teen; he enjoyed sailing and hunting in his later years.

He is survived by sons, Arthur and David; daughter, Linda Hemphill; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Cashin’s wife, Wilma, predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

