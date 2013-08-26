Council Agenda Announced For American Chemical Society National Meeting In Indianapolis

When the American Chemical Society Council meets later this month in Indianapolis, it will vote on a name change for a technical division and a realignment of electoral districts as well as changes to two local sections. The council will also determine whether two ACS committees should continue, vote on adjustments to the mandates of those committees, and elect members for three other committees. And through a special discussion, the council will address the society’s possible role in creating demand for chemists.

ACS already offers a number of programs designed to help chemists navigate the challenging employment environment; the discussion will explore further actions that ACS and individual members could take to increase the number of jobs for chemists.

The council will weigh a request by the Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry to change its name to the Division of Colloids, Surfaces & Nanomaterials because “nanomaterial” has largely supplanted use of the term “colloid.” Six divisions are opposed to the proposed name, largely because they believe that nanomaterial topics are relevant to several divisions. However, the Committee on Divisional Activities is backing the name change and will ask the council to vote on the issue in Indianapolis. Approval requires a simple majority vote by the council.

The council will elect, as it does at all fall national meetings, members to the Committee on Committees (ConC), the Council Policy Committee, and the Committee on Nominations & Elections (N&E) for the 2014–16 term. The council will also vote on ConC’s recommendations to approve an amendment to better align the Committee on International Activities charter with the ACS Strategic Plan for 2013 & Beyond and the international interests of the ACS Board of Directors; to approve changes to clarify the duties of the Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology & Symbols; and to continue both committees.

In other business, the council will vote on a change to ACS electoral district boundaries necessitated by changes in the size of some local sections. The adjustment would help ensure that the society remains in compliance with the ACS bylaws, which require rough parity in the membership populations of the six geographic districts from which district directors are elected to the board of directors. The document describing the proposed redistricting can be found on the N&E website, which can be reached via the “Governance” tab on the ACS home page. The electoral district boundaries have no effect on regional meetings; local sections will continue to participate in the regional meeting of their choice.

Other business before the council includes a recommendation by the Local Section Activities Committee to dissolve the Monmouth County, N.J., local section because of a decline in activity, and a request by the Syracuse Section to change its name to the Central New York Section because it has members outside Syracuse.

No petitions for council action or consideration will be presented in Indianapolis.