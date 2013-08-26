Unwise About Tattoos

As a C&EN reader, I find many of the articles cutting-edge and informative. However, I was dismayed by the Newscripts article describing chemistry tattoos (C&EN, June 24, page 80). It’s my understanding that one of the primary goals of scientists and researchers is to improve the quality of life. I don’t have any formal education or background in chemistry, but it is apparent to me that injecting pigments under the skin that may also be used in automobile paint cannot be to one’s benefit.
If tattoos depicting elements on the periodic table or certain molecular compounds are the only way one can remember such things, I’d rather have a limited memory. Isn’t there a higher incidence of hepatitis among people who subject themselves to tattoos?
Tim Hale
Laramie, Wyo.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter