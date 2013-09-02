EPA Plans To Approve Nanosilver Product

EPA announced on Aug. 27 that it plans to approve the use of a nanosilver-containing antimicrobial product called Nanosilva as a preservative in items that do not come into contact with food, including sportswear, footwear, floor coverings, and outdoor furniture. The nanosilver in Nanosilva is not in any currently approved pesticide. EPA reviewed data provided by Florida-based Nanosilva LLC, the company that makes Nanosilva, as well as data from the scientific literature, to evaluate the potential hazards of the product. The agency reported that plastics and textiles treated with Nanosilva release “at most, exceedingly small amounts of silver.” As a result, EPA says, Nanosilva “will not cause unreasonable adverse effects on people, including children, or the environment.” As a condition of registration, EPA is requiring the company to better characterize the nanosilver in Nanosilva, conduct a 90-day rat inhalation toxicity study, and carry out a reproduction and developmental toxicity screening test. The company must generate the data within four years. EPA is accepting comments on the proposed decision until Sept. 26.