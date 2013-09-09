EPA Releases Draft Plan To Control Bedbugs

EPA is seeking public comments on a draft federal strategy to minimize the negative effects of bedbugs on human health and the U.S. economy. The plan was developed by representatives from EPA; the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention; and the Departments of Defense, Housing & Urban Development, and Agriculture on the basis of recommendations from the first National Bed Bug Summit, which was held more than four years ago. “The management of bedbugs continues to pose a major challenge to state and local governments, private industry, and the American public,” EPA says. The draft strategy highlights five priority areas—prevention, surveillance and integrated pest management, community efforts, education and communication, and research—for controlling bedbug infestations. For each area, EPA defines the problem, suggests actions, and describes ways to measure the success of those actions. The plan also calls for an integrated approach to managing bedbugs, with cooperation among all levels of government and the public. EPA is accepting comments on the draft strategy until Sept. 18.
